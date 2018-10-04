CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Secures First And Largest S$300 Million Sustainability-Linked Loan In Asia's Real Estate Sector

04 Oct 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 4, 2018 6:44
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand secures first and largest S$300m sustainability-linked loan in Asia's real estate sector
Announcement Reference SG181004OTHRZ4P0
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 256,900 bytes)
Back to top