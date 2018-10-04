News
CapitaLand Secures First And Largest S$300 Million Sustainability-Linked Loan In Asia's Real Estate Sector
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 4, 2018 6:44
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand secures first and largest S$300m sustainability-linked loan in Asia's real estate sector
|Announcement Reference
|SG181004OTHRZ4P0
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.