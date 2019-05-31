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News

Raffles City Hangzhou Conferred World Gold Winner Of Retail Category At 2019 FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards

31 May 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 31, 2019 12:07
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Raffles City Hangzhou named World Gold Winner (Retail) at 2019 FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards
Announcement Reference SG190531OTHR5KX9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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