News
Raffles City Hangzhou Conferred World Gold Winner Of Retail Category At 2019 FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 31, 2019 12:07
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Raffles City Hangzhou named World Gold Winner (Retail) at 2019 FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards
|Announcement Reference
|SG190531OTHR5KX9
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.