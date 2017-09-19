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About Us
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News

CapitaLand Is The Biggest Winner With Seven Awards And The Overall Winner For Corporate Governance At SIAS 18th Investors' Choice Awards

19 Sep 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 19, 2017 20:00
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand is the biggest winner with seven awards at SIAS 18th Investors' Choice Awards
Announcement Reference SG170919OTHRG7FB
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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