News
CapitaLand Is The Biggest Winner With Seven Awards And The Overall Winner For Corporate Governance At SIAS 18th Investors' Choice Awards
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 19, 2017 20:00
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand is the biggest winner with seven awards at SIAS 18th Investors' Choice Awards
|Announcement Reference
|SG170919OTHRG7FB
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.