News
CapitaLand Acquires Centrally Located Pearl Bank Apartments In Singapore's Chinatown For S$728 Million
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 13, 2018 6:31
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand acquires centrally located Pearl Bank Apartments in Singapore's Chinatown for S$728M
|Announcement Reference
|SG180213OTHRD02T
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.