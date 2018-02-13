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News

CapitaLand Acquires Centrally Located Pearl Bank Apartments In Singapore's Chinatown For S$728 Million

13 Feb 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 13, 2018 6:31
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand acquires centrally located Pearl Bank Apartments in Singapore's Chinatown for S$728M
Announcement Reference SG180213OTHRD02T
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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