News
CapitaLand launches its Jellicoe Road condominium, Citylights - Features include sky terraces, unobstructed views for most units
CapitaLand will launch its 99-year leasehold condominium at Jellicoe Road, next to the Lavender MRT station, this Saturday, 4 December 2004. Called Citylights, the 42-storey condominium with 600 units is priced at an average of S$590 per square foot. Situated at the edge of the Central Business District, Citylights is targeted at the young, trendy and well-travelled homebuyers who embrace city living. For the first phase, 168 units will be released.
Mr Liew Mun Leong, President & CEO of CapitaLand Group, said: “Citylights is an innovative urban revitalisation effort for the Victoria Street/Kallang area. Standing at about 140 metres tall, the condominium will be the tallest residential development in the vicinity. Its elegant architecture plays an important role in shaping the urban landscape and enriching the character of the vicinity.”
Ms Patricia Chia, CEO of CapitaLand Residential Singapore, said: “Citylights is a unique development where most units enjoy unobstructed views of the Tanjong Rhu/Kallang Basin skyline in the day, and sparkling city lights in the night. The condominium has a total of four towers with a contemporary façade and a row of prewar art-deco shophouses that are being conserved as premium heritage townhouses. This creates an interesting dialogue between the past and the future, adding to the rich and diverse nature of the living environment.”
Citylights is an interpretation of contemporary urban living in Singapore. It stands out against the backdrop of a vibrant neighbourhood comprising a mix of residential estates, cafes and eateries. Quaint shophouses serving international and local cuisine, neighbourhood specialty stores and bakeries, street bazaars and trendy boutiques are some of the discoveries to be made as one steps out of Citylights.
Within this locality is also an area bustling with arts, sports, cultural and academic activities. Nearby arts and education institutions include the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, Singapore Management University, The National Library, the Kallang Sea Sports Club and the National Stadium. It is also minutes away from the Central Business District and the vibrant Orchard Road shopping and entertainment belt.
Each apartment in Citylights is designed for comfort, while maximising the internal living space. Full-height windows allow residents to enjoy the surrounding scenic skyline. Buyers have a choice of various unit types. A one-bedroom apartment that is 560 square feet is attractively priced from S$350,000. The three penthouses, which have four bedrooms each, are priced from S$1.7 million. Each penthouse is about 3,600 square feet in size. There are also 10 Heritage Townhouses ranging from 3,000 to 3,500 square feet.
A recreation sky terrace with fitness facilities, jacuzzi, reading and yoga corners, straddles across three of the four towers. Located on the 24th floor, the sky terrace will also serve as a link bridge across the towers. In addition, the condominium also offers a full range of recreational facilities, from swimming pool, tennis courts, to a clubhouse with gymnasium, and more. Temporary Occupation Permit for Citylights is expected to be obtained by 2008.