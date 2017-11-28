News
CapitaLand Holds Inaugural Volunteer Day In Malaysia In Conjunction With Annual My Schoolbag CSR Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 28, 2017 17:38
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CMMT - CL holds inaugural Volunteer Day in Msia in conjunction with annual MySchoolbag CSR programme
|Announcement Reference
|SG171128OTHR6JJ2
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued a news release on the above matter as attached for information.