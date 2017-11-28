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News

CapitaLand Holds Inaugural Volunteer Day In Malaysia In Conjunction With Annual My Schoolbag CSR Programme

28 Nov 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 28, 2017 17:38
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CMMT - CL holds inaugural Volunteer Day in Msia in conjunction with annual MySchoolbag CSR programme
Announcement Reference SG171128OTHR6JJ2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued a news release on the above matter as attached for information.

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