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About Us
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News

Ascott To Future-Ready Lodging Offerings For Continued Growth In A Post COVID-19 Landscape

28 May 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 28, 2020 6:49
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott to future-ready lodging offerings for continued growth in a post COVID-19 landscape
Announcement Reference SG200528OTHR1BMY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 252,310 bytes)
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