News
Ascott To Future-Ready Lodging Offerings For Continued Growth In A Post COVID-19 Landscape
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 28, 2020 6:49
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott to future-ready lodging offerings for continued growth in a post COVID-19 landscape
|Announcement Reference
|SG200528OTHR1BMY
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.