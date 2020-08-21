News
CapitaLand Pledges Up To RMB1 Million in Donations To Support Flood Relief Efforts In Chongqing
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 21, 2020 19:17
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand pledges up to RMB1 million in donations to support flood relief efforts in Chongqing
|Announcement Reference
|SG200821OTHRYOTN
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.