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News

CapitaLand Pledges Up To RMB1 Million in Donations To Support Flood Relief Efforts In Chongqing

21 Aug 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 21, 2020 19:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand pledges up to RMB1 million in donations to support flood relief efforts in Chongqing
Announcement Reference SG200821OTHRYOTN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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