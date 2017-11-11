News
CapitaLand Donates S$250,000 To National Arthritis Foundation Singapore To Support Juvenile Arthritis Treatment
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 11, 2017 8:05
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand donates $250,000 to National Arthritis Foundation to support juvenile arthritis treatment
|Announcement Reference
|SG171111OTHRSYJ2
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.