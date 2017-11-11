CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Donates S$250,000 To National Arthritis Foundation Singapore To Support Juvenile Arthritis Treatment

11 Nov 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 11, 2017 8:05
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand donates $250,000 to National Arthritis Foundation to support juvenile arthritis treatment
Announcement Reference SG171111OTHRSYJ2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 594,891 bytes)
Back to top