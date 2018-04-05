News
CapitaLand Brings 2,500 Retailers In Singapore On Board Digitalisation Drive With Launch Of All-In-One ePayment Service - StarPay On Its Digital Merchant Services Suite
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 5, 2018 12:05
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand brings retailers on board digitalisation drive with launch of StarPay ePayment service
|Announcement Reference
|SG180405OTHR01WL
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.