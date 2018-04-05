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English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

CapitaLand Brings 2,500 Retailers In Singapore On Board Digitalisation Drive With Launch Of All-In-One ePayment Service - StarPay On Its Digital Merchant Services Suite

05 Apr 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 5, 2018 12:05
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand brings retailers on board digitalisation drive with launch of StarPay ePayment service
Announcement Reference SG180405OTHR01WL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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