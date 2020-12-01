News
CapitaLand Continues Portfolio Reconstitution Strategy By Divesting Three Retail Malls In Japan And An Office Building In Korea For S$448.7 Million
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 1, 2020 6:29
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand divests three retail malls in Japan and an office building in Korea for S$448.7 million
|Announcement Reference
|SG201201OTHRPY27
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.