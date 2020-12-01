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News

CapitaLand Continues Portfolio Reconstitution Strategy By Divesting Three Retail Malls In Japan And An Office Building In Korea For S$448.7 Million

01 Dec 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 1, 2020 6:29
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand divests three retail malls in Japan and an office building in Korea for S$448.7 million
Announcement Reference SG201201OTHRPY27
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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