News
Ascott Achieves 139% YoY Growth With Record Over 5,400 New Units Added Globally Amid COVID-19 Crisis
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 17, 2020 6:36
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott achieves 139% yoy growth with record over 5,400 new units added globally amid COVID-19 crisis
|Announcement Reference
|SG200617OTHRKWC8
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.