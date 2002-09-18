News
CapitaLand to officially launch freehold Casabella
Exclusive estate with mixed housing types and common facilities
Singapore, September 18 - CapitaLand will officially launch its latest project, freehold Casabella, this Saturday, September 21. Located at Duchess Avenue, one of Singapores most exclusive neighbourhoods, Casabella comprises an interesting mix of 60 apartments, 14 townhouses and 8 strata semi-detached units. Together, they form a distinctive housing concept that has common recreational facilities for all. The average price for the entire development is $688 per square foot. For the launch, the 60 apartments will be released, while the townhouses and strata semi-detached units will be available upon request. About 20% of the development has been taken up during a preview. Foreigners are also eligible to buy the townhouses and strata semi-detached units without having to apply to the Land Dealings Unit. Patricia Chia, CapitaLand Residential Deputy CEO for Singapore Operations said: Casabella is exciting as it offers something for everyone. Homeowners of the spacious and well-designed apartments will enjoy its excellent location within an enclave of exclusive landed housing. Buyers of the townhouses and semi-detached units can look forward to the prestige of a landed property address, combined with the benefits of condominium facilities. The interesting variety of housing types, modern design and exclusive location means Casabella will appeal to a wide spectrum of buyers, from mature families to the young and upwardly mobile. Home buyers of Casabella with immediate family members living in the nearby districts of 1026, 1027, 1128 and 2158 will enjoy an additional one per cent rebate off each unit purchased for a limited period only. This is to encourage families to stay closer to their loved ones. An additional one per cent rebate will be offered to buyers who purchase more than one unit, while those who have previously purchased property from CapitaLand will enjoy an additional half per cent rebate off each unit purchased. Set amidst a refreshing tropical ambience, Casabella is resplendent in its unique modern architectural style as reflected by its distinctive contemporary look and the exciting mix of housing types. Casabella offers a choice of 60 low-rise apartments, 14 townhouses and 8 exclusive strata semi-detached units. The apartments, in two blocks of five-storey plus attic, offer a selection of 2- to 4- bedroom types with sizes ranging from 87 sq m (990 sq ft) to 178 sq m (1,900 sq ft). The use of full-height windows in the living and dining area brings nature and light into the apartment, and each well-designed unit enjoys a scenic view of either the pool or the beautifully landscaped gardens. The spacious 4-bedroom apartments come with a private lift lobby, while the penthouses have a roof terrace. Each semi-detached unit is made up of three floors plus an attic and has a floor area of 218 sq m (3,500 sq ft). The townhouse is also made up of three floors plus an attic and has a floor area of 199 sq m (3,000 sq ft). Both housing types have their own individual addresses, for example, 178 Duchess Avenue, 180 Duchess Avenue etc. In addition, the owners can enjoy their own jacuzzi on the attic and private carpark lots. The semi-detached units will have distinctive individual names, such as Casa Lily, Casa Lantana and Casa Ixora, drawing inspiration from the tropical landscape theme. The luxurious landscape is organized into five distinct terraces spread over a 21 metre height difference. This height difference provides the perfect setting for Casabellas many features and facilities catering to the residents wide-ranging interests. The clubhouse has a fully equipped gym for those who want a good workout, and there are also function rooms and BBQ pits for special get-togethers with family and friends. For a splashing good time, children can look forward to the wading pool with water spouts while the adults will have a choice of a 25m lap pool or the main swimming pool. There are also aqua lounges and a grotto, perfect for those who just want to simply sit and relax behind a cascading rain curtain. Parents will appreciate the close proximity to some of Singapores top schools including Henry Park Primary, Nanyang Primary, Raffles Girls Primary, The Chinese High, Nanyang Girls High, Singapore Chinese Girls, Hwa Chong, National and Raffles junior colleges, as well as the German and Dutch schools. Casabella is accessible via Pan Island Expressway. Clubs like the Singapore Island Country Club, Raffles Town Club and Hollandse Club are only a few minutes drive away. Nearby amenities include shopping malls, food centres and supermarkets. Expected TOP is in the second quarter of 2006. Interested buyers can call CapitaLands marketing hotline at 6826 6800 or call the showflat at 6466 4420 for more information. Alternatively, they can visit the condominium website at www.casabella.com.sg. About CapitaLand
CapitaLand, through its subsidiary CapitaLand Residential, is committed to creating modern and comfortable homes, and not just building houses. Its portfolio of premier, high quality residences include several quality Singapore developments such as The Levelz, The Loft, The Shelford and SunGlade. It aims to build its premium position with an emphasis on product leadership and the continuous introduction of innovation including intelligent living environment and e-lifestyle residences. In addition to Singapore, CapitaLand also has a significant presence in China through subsidiary CapitaLand China. It is active in Australia via Australand, which is listed on both the Australia and Singapore stock exchanges, and in Malaysia through listed associate company United Malayan Land. CapitaLand has property and property-related services focused in select gateway cities in Asia, Australia and Europe. The Companys hospitality businesses, in hotels and serviced residences, span more than 50 cities around the world.