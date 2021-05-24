News
CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge Unveils Greentech Startup Finalists To Pilot Their Innovations At CapitaLand Properties
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 24, 2021 6:33
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge unveils greentech startup finalists for pilot with CapitaLand
|Announcement Reference
|SG210524OTHRPWK2
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.