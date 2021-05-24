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News

CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge Unveils Greentech Startup Finalists To Pilot Their Innovations At CapitaLand Properties

24 May 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 24, 2021 6:33
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge unveils greentech startup finalists for pilot with CapitaLand
Announcement Reference SG210524OTHRPWK2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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