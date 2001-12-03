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Tanamera Crest gets Overwhelming Response
Singapore, December 3 Tanamera Crest was relaunched by CapitaLand Residential over the weekend to overwhelming response, with about 500 families visiting the showflat. Of the 142 units released, more than 75 per cent was sold.CapitaLand Residential Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Operations, Ms Patricia Chia said, We are very pleased with the response. The buyers tell us that they like the exclusive and private neighbourhood for Tanamera Crest and its proximity to the MRT and reputable schools. Others felt that the pricing and package are attractive, offering upside value when the overall market improves. Given the positive response, we will bring forward the release of the second phase of the project soon.Over the weekend, the property market in Singapore encountered robust interest and increase in property sales. Other CapitaLand Residential properties also saw buying interest.Tanamera Crest is a 99-year leasehold condominium located at Jalan Pari Dedap, amidst an exclusive landed neighbourhood. It has a total of 288 units offering two-, three- and four-bedroom unit types. Sizes range from 80 square metres (861 sq ft) to 194 sq m (2,088 sq ft). Tanamera Crest is expected to obtain its Temporary Occupation Permit by June 2005. CapitaLand Residential is the residential property business unit of CapitaLand, a property company listed on the mainboard of Singapore Exchange with assets of more than S$18 billion.