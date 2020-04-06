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News

CapitaLand Sees Encouraging Signs Of Recovery In China

06 Apr 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 6, 2020 12:16
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand sees encouraging signs of recovery in China
Announcement Reference SG200406OTHRS2LD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 136,932 bytes)
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