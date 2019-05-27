CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Announces Key Executive Appointments To Drive Next Phase Of Growth As Asia's Leading Diversified Real Estate Group

27 May 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 27, 2019 7:18
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand announces key executive appointments to drive next phase of growth
Announcement Reference SG190527OTHRQ7I9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 215,329 bytes)
Back to top