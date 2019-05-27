News
CapitaLand Announces Key Executive Appointments To Drive Next Phase Of Growth As Asia's Leading Diversified Real Estate Group
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 27, 2019 7:18
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand announces key executive appointments to drive next phase of growth
|Announcement Reference
|SG190527OTHRQ7I9
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.