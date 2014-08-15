News
Childhood Memories Of Photographer Create Winning Shot Of "Happiness" In The Regional CapitaLand-National Geographic Channel "Building People" Photography Competition
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 15, 2014 16:45
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached joint news release issued by CapitaLand Limited and National Geographic Channel on the above matter is for information. The above joint news release is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2014.