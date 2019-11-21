News
CDL And CapitaLand To Redevelop Singapore's Liang Court Site Into An Integrated Development With 700 Residential Apartments
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 21, 2019 7:27
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CDL and CapitaLand to redevelop Liang Court site into an integrated development with 700 apartments
|Announcement Reference
|SG191121OTHREDRF
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.