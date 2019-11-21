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News

CDL And CapitaLand To Redevelop Singapore's Liang Court Site Into An Integrated Development With 700 Residential Apartments

21 Nov 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 21, 2019 7:27
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CDL and CapitaLand to redevelop Liang Court site into an integrated development with 700 apartments
Announcement Reference SG191121OTHREDRF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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