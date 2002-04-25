News
Preview Sales For The Waterina Hits 80%
Phase 2 units released for official launch this Saturday
Singapore, April 25 - CapitaLand's The Waterina, scheduled for official launch this Saturday, April 27, has received positive buyer response. Phase 1, comprising 171 units at an average price of $592 per square foot, is about 80 per cent sold during the preview. CapitaLand will release the balance of the 398-unit freehold development during the official launch this weekend. The deferred payment scheme is offered to all buyers. Patricia Chia, CapitaLand Residential Deputy CEO for Singapore Operations said: The Waterinas great location, attractive pricing and well-designed, spacious units have led to the strong pre-launch demand. We are pleased to release the remaining units to allow homebuyers to take advantage of this great value. The Waterina is a freehold residential development conveniently located near the CBD along Guillemard Road. Comprising twelve blocks, The Waterina is designed in a contemporary style around a lush and tranquil setting. The units are spacious and stylishly designed, with sizes ranging from 59 sq m (635 sq ft) to 199 sq m (2,142 sq ft). Easily accessible via major highways, the development is within walking distance of Paya Lebar MRT station. Good schools and amenities are also nearby. CapitaLand Residential, a member of CapitaLand, is committed to delivering premier, high quality homes that offer lasting value, with an emphasis on product leadership and continual innovation. CapitaLand has property, hospitality and property-related products and services spanning more than 50 cities around the world.