News
CapitaLand Achieves 95% Retail Leasing For Raffles City Chongqing Ahead Of Opening In September 2019
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 29, 2019 7:23
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand achieves 95% retail leasing for Raffles City Chongqing ahead of opening in September 2019
|Announcement Reference
|SG190729OTHRHEQ1
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.