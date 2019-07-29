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News

CapitaLand Achieves 95% Retail Leasing For Raffles City Chongqing Ahead Of Opening In September 2019

29 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 29, 2019 7:23
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand achieves 95% retail leasing for Raffles City Chongqing ahead of opening in September 2019
Announcement Reference SG190729OTHRHEQ1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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