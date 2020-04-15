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About Us
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Global

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News

CapitaLand Secures S$400 Million In Green Loans To Catalyse Greening Of Global Portfolio By 2030

15 Apr 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 15, 2020 6:44
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand secures S$400 million in green loans to catalyse greening of global portfolio by 2030
Announcement Reference SG200415OTHRQGZD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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