News
CapitaLand Secures S$400 Million In Green Loans To Catalyse Greening Of Global Portfolio By 2030
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 15, 2020 6:44
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand secures S$400 million in green loans to catalyse greening of global portfolio by 2030
|Announcement Reference
|SG200415OTHRQGZD
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.