CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Looking To Significantly Increase Its S$2.1 Billion Multi-Asset Class Presence In Vietnam, Including A Possible Raffles City

27 Mar 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 27, 2017 19:29
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand to significantly increase its S$2.1 billion multi-asset class presence in Vietnam
Announcement Reference SG170327OTHR65V5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 24,713 bytes)
Back to top