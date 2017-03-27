News
CapitaLand Looking To Significantly Increase Its S$2.1 Billion Multi-Asset Class Presence In Vietnam, Including A Possible Raffles City
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 27, 2017 19:29
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand to significantly increase its S$2.1 billion multi-asset class presence in Vietnam
|Announcement Reference
|SG170327OTHR65V5
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.