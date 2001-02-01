News
Tanamera Crest - CapitaLand's Maiden Residential Launch
Singapore, February 1 - CapitaLand Residential will launch Tanamera Crest on February 3. A 288-unit, 99-year leasehold condominium, Tanamera Crest is located at Jalan Pari Dedap, a quiet residential neighbourhood of semi-detached and terrace houses with the Tanah Merah MRT station only a 10-minute walk away.
Tanamera Crest has three 15-storey blocks with unit sizes ranging from 861 square feet (sq ft) to 2088 (sq ft). Buyers can choose from 2-, 3- and 4 - bedroom unit types designed to suit the living expectations of today's families.
Each unit is finished with quality polished natural marble for the living and dining rooms; imported timber strips for bedrooms; specially designed wardrobes and kitchen cabinets; and imported fine sanitary wares and fittings for bathrooms. Buyers also have a choice of colour schemes to suit individual preferences.
The apartments are also pre-wired with local area network (LAN) points in the living room and bedrooms. This will allow residents to link up multiple computers to share printers and files. With an internet account, residents can also access the Tanamera Crest website and book condominium facilities, engage in e-shopping and post e-notices. Apartments will also be cable-ready with SCV points.
Capitalising on the site's natural terrain, the condominium's landscaping centres around a tropical highlands resort with 70 per cent of the site dedicated to recreational facilities and lush landscaping.
Residents can look forward to features and facilities such as cascading waterfalls at the main entrance, a three-tiered resort-style swimming pool, a clubhouse with an entertainment area that opens to the pool deck, a courtyard BBQ area, an exclusive relaxation area with outdoor hot spa in a jungle setting, timber deckings, steam rooms, bird display area and a tennis court. There is also a specially designed children's discovery play pool with flowing stream, 'sluice gates', waterslide and a fun pool.
For added convenience, amenities such as the wet market and food centre are just a 5-minute walk away. Supermarkets, shopping malls, food courts, restaurants, cineplexes, the East Coast beach, Changi General hospital, Changi Airport and the Singapore Expo are also close by - no more than a 10-minute drive away to each destination. Major expressways like the ECP and PIE are also nearby.
Reputable schools within the vicinity include Anglican High, Red Swastika, St Anthony's Canossian Primary and Secondary, Temasek Primary and Secondary, Temasek Junior College and Temasek Polytechinic.
CapitaLand Residential Vice President of Marketing Colin Wong said: " We understand the aspirations of today's working couples with growing children and hence have created an environment with exciting recreational facilities for the family. "
He added: "Tanamera Crest is ideally located in a quiet landed housing estate with the convenience of neighbourhood amenities within walking distance. This condominium is a value buy with prices starting from $430 per sq ft."
Tanamera Crest is expected to obtain Temporary Occupation Permit by June 30, 2005. The showflat will be opened to the public from February 3 from 10 am to 6 pm daily. Interested buyers can call 445 5091 for more information.
CapitaLand is the largest listed property company in Southeast Asia with total assets exceeding S$18 billion and an overseas presence in 33 cities around the world. Its core business interests are in commercial, fund management, residential, serviced residents, hotel and property service sectors.