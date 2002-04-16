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CapitaLand Wins Two Construction Excellence Awards
CapitaLands flagship office building and headquarters, Capital Tower, and its executive condominium, Woodsvale, have both garnered the BCA (Building and Construction Authority) Construction Excellence Award 2002 in their respective categories Commercial Buildings, and Residential Buildings ($1000/m and above). Commenting on CapitaLands two awards, Mr Hiew Yoon Khong, Chief Executive Officer of CapitaLand Commercial, said We are honoured that CapitaLands two properties are recognised by the BCA again as they were awarded the BCA Best Buildable Design Awards last year. Winning the Construction Excellence Awards this year is further testimony of our commitment to providing customers with vibrant quality properties that meet their high expectations and standards. On behalf of CapitaLand, I would like to thank the project teams that worked on Capital Tower and Woodsvale. We would not have been able to win these prestigious awards without their hard work and dedication, he added. Prominently located in Singapores financial district, Capital Tower is the first of a new generation of wireless intelligent buildings and the first office building in Singapore outfitted to provide wireless local area network (LAN). Other intelligent features include screens in high-speed lifts providing live news and stock market updates, state-of-the-art carpark guidance system and a fully-integrated intelligent building management system. The main contractor for Capital Tower is SsangYong Engineering & Construction Co Ltd, a leading engineering contractor equipped with the latest construction technology and teams of experienced industry professionals. Ssangyongs notable achievements in Singapore include Raffles City Complex, Suntec City Complex, KK Womens and Childrens Hospital, and Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Woodsvale, a 696-unit executive condominium located at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 7 and Woodlands Drive, is within close proximity to the Admiralty MRT station, Woodlands bus interchange, shopping centres, sports amenities and schools. Woodsvale was built and designed by an award-winning team. Its landscaped environment which features palm-fringed pools, water features, trellised walkways and pebble paths amid lush greenery, is created by award-winning international landscape consultant Belt Collins. Renowned for its work on hotels and resorts worldwide, the firm has also designed the gardens of Raffles, Shangri-La and Hyatt hotels in Singapore. The main contractor for the executive condominium is Nakano Singapore, a Japanese contractor which has won several awards from the Construction and Industry Development Board for construction excellence and best buildable design. The BCA Construction Excellence Awards, introduced in 1986, are open to architectural and professional engineering consultancy firms, government departments, statutory boards and construction firms. Judges base their assessment on the contractors overall management of the project and technical capability and innovations, as well as the quality of the completed project. About CapitaLand Limited CapitaLand is one of the largest listed property companies in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, the multi-national company has property, hospitality and property-related products and services spanning more than 50 cities around the world. Its diversified business interests cover commercial and industrial buildings, residential, serviced residences, hotels, property funds, real estate financials and property services. The Company leverages on its significant asset base and market knowledge to develop fee-based businesses. Given its scale, scope of services and geographic spread, the companys core assets are its people a strong international management team and a dedicated, professional staff. The Company believes in developing the best people to deliver the best products and services; in other words, building people who build for people.