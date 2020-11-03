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News

Ascott Is Recognised As Leading Serviced Apartment Brand In Asia And Europe At World Travel Awards 2020

03 Nov 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 3, 2020 12:19
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott recognised as leading serviced apartment brand in Asia & Europe at World Travel Awards 2020
Announcement Reference SG201103OTHRY4ZX
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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