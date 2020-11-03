News
Ascott Is Recognised As Leading Serviced Apartment Brand In Asia And Europe At World Travel Awards 2020
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 3, 2020 12:19
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott recognised as leading serviced apartment brand in Asia & Europe at World Travel Awards 2020
|Announcement Reference
|SG201103OTHRY4ZX
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.