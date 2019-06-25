News
Funan Achieves 95% Retail Leasing Ahead Of 28 June Opening
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 25, 2019 12:06
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Funan achieves 95% retail leasing ahead of 28 June opening
|Announcement Reference
|SG190625OTHRE8NW
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached joint news release issued by CapitaLand Limited and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, on the above matter is for information.