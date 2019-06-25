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News

Funan Achieves 95% Retail Leasing Ahead Of 28 June Opening

25 Jun 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 25, 2019 12:06
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Funan achieves 95% retail leasing ahead of 28 June opening
Announcement Reference SG190625OTHRE8NW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached joint news release issued by CapitaLand Limited and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, on the above matter is for information.

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