News
CapitaLand-CDL Joint Venture Wins Prime Site In Sengkang Central
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 16, 2018 20:09
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand-CDL joint venture wins prime site in Sengkang Central
|Announcement Reference
|SG180816OTHRC4M3
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached joint news release issued by CapitaLand Limited and City Developments Limited on the above is for information.