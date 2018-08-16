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Modal Title

News

CapitaLand-CDL Joint Venture Wins Prime Site In Sengkang Central

16 Aug 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 16, 2018 20:09
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand-CDL joint venture wins prime site in Sengkang Central
Announcement Reference SG180816OTHRC4M3
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached joint news release issued by CapitaLand Limited and City Developments Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 70,601 bytes)
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