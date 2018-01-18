CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Signs MoU To Explore Investing In An Integrated Development In Wuhan, Central China

18 Jan 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 18, 2018 17:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand signs MoU to explore investing in an integrated development in Wuhan, central China
Announcement Reference SG180118OTHRH2MX
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 151,856 bytes)
Back to top