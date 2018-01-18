News
CapitaLand Signs MoU To Explore Investing In An Integrated Development In Wuhan, Central China
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 18, 2018 17:12
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand signs MoU to explore investing in an integrated development in Wuhan, central China
|Announcement Reference
|SG180118OTHRH2MX
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.