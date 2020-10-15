CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Ascott Achieves Record High Signings Of Over 5,600 Units In China To Date Despite COVID-19

15 Oct 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 15, 2020 6:14
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott achieves record high signings of over 5,600 units in China to date despite COVID-19
Announcement Reference SG201015OTHR2QEW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 338,147 bytes)
Back to top