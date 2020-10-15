News
Ascott Achieves Record High Signings Of Over 5,600 Units In China To Date Despite COVID-19
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 15, 2020 6:14
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott achieves record high signings of over 5,600 units in China to date despite COVID-19
|Announcement Reference
|SG201015OTHR2QEW
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.