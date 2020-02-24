News
CapitaLand's COVID-19 Support Package For Mall Tenants Gets Full Endorsement From Restaurant association Of Singapore And Singapore Retailers Association
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 24, 2020 7:02
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand gets full endorsement from Singapore's Restaurant Association and Retailers Association
|Announcement Reference
|SG200224OTHRAO01
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.