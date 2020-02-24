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About Us
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Global

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News

CapitaLand's COVID-19 Support Package For Mall Tenants Gets Full Endorsement From Restaurant association Of Singapore And Singapore Retailers Association

24 Feb 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 24, 2020 7:02
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand gets full endorsement from Singapore's Restaurant Association and Retailers Association
Announcement Reference SG200224OTHRAO01
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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