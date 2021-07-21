CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Ascott Achieves Over 40% Y-o-Y Unit Growth Globally Boosted By Record Signings In Vietnam

21 Jul 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 21, 2021 7:00
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott achieves over 40% yoy unit growth globally boosted by record signings in Vietnam
Announcement Reference SG210721OTHRP41O
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 310,970 bytes)
Back to top