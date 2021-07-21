News
Ascott Achieves Over 40% Y-o-Y Unit Growth Globally Boosted By Record Signings In Vietnam
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 21, 2021 7:00
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott achieves over 40% yoy unit growth globally boosted by record signings in Vietnam
|Announcement Reference
|SG210721OTHRP41O
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.