News
Ascott Launches 'Discover ASR' Mobile App To Deliver Greater Value, Flexibility And Enhance Guests' Experience
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 6, 2020 6:53
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott launches 'Discover ASR' app to deliver more value, flexibility and enhance guests' experience
|Announcement Reference
|SG201006OTHRTN45
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.