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About Us
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News

Ascott Launches 'Discover ASR' Mobile App To Deliver Greater Value, Flexibility And Enhance Guests' Experience

06 Oct 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 6, 2020 6:53
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott launches 'Discover ASR' app to deliver more value, flexibility and enhance guests' experience
Announcement Reference SG201006OTHRTN45
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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