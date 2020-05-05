News
79 Robinson Road Achieves Temporary Occupation Permit
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 5, 2020 6:30
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|79 Robinson Road achieves Temporary Occupation Permit
|Announcement Reference
|SG200505OTHR27S3
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.