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Modal Title

News

79 Robinson Road Achieves Temporary Occupation Permit

05 May 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 5, 2020 6:30
Status New
Announcement Sub Title 79 Robinson Road achieves Temporary Occupation Permit
Announcement Reference SG200505OTHR27S3
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 151,640 bytes)
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