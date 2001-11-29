News
CapitaLand Residential sets benchmark price for Tanamera Crest at $445 psf
Singapore, November 29 - CapitaLand Residential will release about half of the 288-unit Tanamera Crest at an average price of $445 per square foot on Saturday, December 1. The condominium is in an excellent location with an upside potential when the overall market improves. CapitaLand Residential Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Operations, Patricia Chia said: Demand for homes in the East has always been strong and their prices are more resilient to fluctuations. Tanamera Crest is particularly attractive to HDB upgraders who are looking for a home set in a private enclave amongst a landed estate. Comprehensive financial package for buyersA total of 142 units at Tanamera Crest will be released this weekend. CapitaLand Residential will offer buyers a comprehensive financial package to help lighten their initial financial commitments, providing them with more flexibility when managing their cashflow and making it easier for them to own a private property. The package will comprise:
The staggered downpayment scheme allows buyers to pay five per cent of the purchase price when they book a unit and an additional five per cent when they sign the Sales and Purchase agreement, bringing the total downpayment amount to 10 per cent instead of the 20 per cent norm. The remaining 10 per cent is due only at end September 2002, followed by the respective progress payments.Tanamera Crest was partially released earlier this year at an average of $560 psf, with 96 units available for booking. Of this, more than 25 per cent was taken up. CapitaLand Residential is currently reviewing ways to provide more value for previous buyers.Interested buyers can call CapitaLand Residentials Marketing Hotline at 8266 800 or the Sales Office at Tel: 4455091 for more information. Alternatively, they can visit the condominium website at www.tanameracrest.com.sg .About Tanamera Crest:The 99-year leasehold Tanamera Crest is located at Jalan Pari Dedap amidst a quiet residential neighbourhood of semi-detached and terrace houses. Comprising three 15-storey blocks, the condominium offers two-, three- and four-bedroom unit types. Sizes range from 80 square metres (861 sq ft) to 194 sq m (2,088 sq ft). Optimising on the site's natural terrain, the condominium's landscaping revolves around a tropical highland theme. This is complemented by full condominium facilities including a three-tier terraced swimming pool, childrens discovery play pool, jungle hot spa, gymnasium, and more. Each unit is fitted with quality furnishings and buyers have a choice of colour schemes to suit individual preferences. For families with school-going children, reputable schools in the vicinity include Anglican High, Red Swastika, St Anthonys Canossian Primary and Secondary, Temasek Primary and Secondary, Temasek Junior College and Temasek Polytechnic.Tanamera Crest is conveniently located near amenities and is easily accessible via major expressways like the ECP and PIE, and the nearby Tanah Merah MRT station. Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) is expected to be obtained by June 2005. About CapitaLand Residential:CapitaLand Residential is committed to developing premier, high quality homes in its target markets. Its portfolio includes quality developments such as Avalon, Aspen Heights, The Loft and SunHaven in Singapore, Woodcroft and Balmain Shores in Australia, and Chrysanthemum Park in Shanghai, China.It aims to build its premium position with emphasis on product leadership and the continuous introduction of innovation including enhanced living environments and intelligent e-lifestyle residences.