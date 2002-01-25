News
PREMAS International Seals Agreement with the Halton Group
Singapore, January 25, 2002 - PREMAS International Limited (PREMAS), a subsidiary of CapitaLand today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Oy Halton Group Ltd (Halton) to further the understanding and application of indoor air quality, thermal comfort and energy efficiency in the areas of design, construction and management of ventilation and air conditioning systems in buildings. We are pleased to work closely with Halton, an international group of companies specialising in indoor climate products and solutions, said Anthony Seah, CEO of PREMAS International. More importantly, the two companies are dedicated to offering their clients enduring life cycle benefits. Both believe in adding value to a customers business and processes through innovative technology, products and solutions. Mr Mika Halttunen, the President of Halton Group added, We are convinced that this symbiotic partnership will result in research findings that are useful to the real estate industry, and we also want to draw on each partys strength to bring indoor air quality best practices and classification to a higher level in Singapore and the region. The partners will undertake to develop methods and models to improve productivity of work in buildings in hot and humid climate. This includes determining optimized design and operational parameters for good indoor air quality, thermal comfort and energy efficiency. Another key area of collaboration is the re-engineering of Haltons indoor climate solutions and products for use in the hot-and-humid climate. The companies will also pioneer the search for best practices and innovative solutions for buildings in the hot-and-humid climate. About Oy Halton Group Ltd (Halton) Incorporated in Finland, Halton is an international group of companies specialising in developing, manufacturing and marketing indoor climate products and solutions. It operates in 13 countries around the world, with annual sales of USD 90 million and 800 employees. To meet the local and international standards and needs, Halton has R&D centres in Finland, France and the United States. It has supplied products and systems for prestigious buildings and marine&offshore applications all over the world, including office complexes, luxury hotels, theatres, hospitals and industrial plants as well as cruise ships, vessels and offshore installations. Halton products include air distribution units, fire dampers, flow control dampers, commercial kitchen ventilation and cooled beams. About PREMAS International Limited (PREMAS) PREMAS is the leading Total Asset and Facilities Management company in Singapore and with a significant presence in the region. It manages an extensive portfolio of commercial, corporate, industrial and residential properties. As a Total Asset Manager PREMAS aims to provide varied and innovative solutions that maximise the value of its clients real estate assets as well as enhance the environment. Building on its core capabilities in property and facilities management, agency consulting, township management, engineering services and carpark management, PREMAS has created a technology platform that enables the company to develop the smart solutions in Total Building Performance, Energy Management or Indoor Air Quality that bring significant cost savings. This positions PREMAS well for future market challenges.