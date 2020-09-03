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News

UOB Collaborates With CapitaLand On Singapore's First Dual Tranche SORA-SOFR Loan

03 Sep 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 3, 2020 6:24
Status New
Announcement Sub Title UOB collaborates with CapitaLand on Singapore's first dual tranche SORA-SOFR loan
Announcement Reference SG200903OTHR28CU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 210,371 bytes)
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