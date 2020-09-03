News
UOB Collaborates With CapitaLand On Singapore's First Dual Tranche SORA-SOFR Loan
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 3, 2020 6:24
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|UOB collaborates with CapitaLand on Singapore's first dual tranche SORA-SOFR loan
|Announcement Reference
|SG200903OTHR28CU
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.