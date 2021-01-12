CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Ascott Exceeds 2019 Record Growth To Add Over 14,200 Units Globally In 2020 Despite COVID-19

12 Jan 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 12, 2021 6:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott exceeds 2019 record growth to add over 14,200 units globally in 2020 despite COVID-19
Announcement Reference SG210112OTHROJZS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 342,639 bytes)
Back to top