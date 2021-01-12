News
Ascott Exceeds 2019 Record Growth To Add Over 14,200 Units Globally In 2020 Despite COVID-19
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 12, 2021 6:17
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott exceeds 2019 record growth to add over 14,200 units globally in 2020 despite COVID-19
|Announcement Reference
|SG210112OTHROJZS
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.