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News

Pearl Bank Apartments To Be Digitally Documented For Public Archives In Singapore

09 May 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 9, 2019 12:05
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Pearl Bank Apartments to be digitally documented for public archives in Singapore
Announcement Reference SG190509OTHRG227
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 84,795 bytes)
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