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Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Donates S$300,000 To President's Challenge 2017 As Part Of Singapore's NS50 Celebrations

10 Jun 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 10, 2017 12:05
Status New
Announcement Sub Title News Release - CapitaLand donates S$300K to President's Challenge 2017 as part of NS50 celebrations
Announcement Reference SG170610OTHR3K6P
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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