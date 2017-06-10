News
CapitaLand Donates S$300,000 To President's Challenge 2017 As Part Of Singapore's NS50 Celebrations
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 10, 2017 12:05
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|News Release - CapitaLand donates S$300K to President's Challenge 2017 as part of NS50 celebrations
|Announcement Reference
|SG170610OTHR3K6P
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.