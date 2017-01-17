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News

CapitaLand To Develop Grade A Office Development In Ho Chi Minh City With Acquisition Of Prime Site In CBD

17 Jan 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 17, 2017 7:18
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand to develop Grade A office development in Ho Chi Minh City with acquisition of prime site
Announcement Reference SG170117OTHRY22L
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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