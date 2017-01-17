News
CapitaLand To Develop Grade A Office Development In Ho Chi Minh City With Acquisition Of Prime Site In CBD
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 17, 2017 7:18
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand to develop Grade A office development in Ho Chi Minh City with acquisition of prime site
|Announcement Reference
|SG170117OTHRY22L
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.