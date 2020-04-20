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English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Ascott Expands Lodging Support To Provide Safe Homes To Global Community In Fight Against COVID-19

20 Apr 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 20, 2020 6:36
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Expands Lodging Support To Provide Safe Homes To Global Community In Fight Against COVID-19
Announcement Reference SG200420OTHR5Y2O
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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