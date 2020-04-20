News
Ascott Expands Lodging Support To Provide Safe Homes To Global Community In Fight Against COVID-19
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 20, 2020 6:36
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Expands Lodging Support To Provide Safe Homes To Global Community In Fight Against COVID-19
|Announcement Reference
|SG200420OTHR5Y2O
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.