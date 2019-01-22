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English

About Us
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Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Ranks Among The Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations In The World For The Seventh Time

22 Jan 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 22, 2019 14:00
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand ranks among the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world for the 7th time
Announcement Reference SG190122OTHR3A00
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.The above news release is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

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