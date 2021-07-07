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News

CapitaLand Launches Second S$400 Million Logistics Private Fund In India

07 Jul 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 7, 2021 12:21
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand launches second S$400 million logistics private fund in India
Announcement Reference SG210707OTHRU5D5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 174,142 bytes)
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