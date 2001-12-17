News
Tanamera Crest fully sold in three weeks
CapitaLand Residentials Tanamera Crest has fully sold all its units within three weeks from its relaunch. Similar strong buyer interest was seen over the weekend for its freehold condominium The Levelz, which has now attained more than 65 per cent sales among its target market. CapitaLand Residential Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Operations, Ms Patricia Chia said, We are very pleased with the sell-out success at Tanamera Crest whilst The Levelz, which caters to a niche market, continued to see strong buyer interest. We want to thank our home buyers and for those waiting for more Capitaland projects, we are planning to launch between three to four projects next year. From feedback, our buyers see upside value in our properties when the overall market improves. Tanamera Crest is a 99-year leasehold condominium located at Jalan Pari Dedap, amidst an exclusive landed neighbourhood. It has a total of 288 units and Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) is expected to be obtained by June 2005. The Levelz, an exceptional freehold condominium with 126 units, embodies a style of living designed for the urbanites. The size of typical one- and two-bedroom units range from 69 square metre (743 sq ft) to 93 sq m (1,001 sq ft). It is also the first condominium development in Singapore to have facilities such as a Rainforest Shower and Cantilevered Gymnasium. The Levelz is expected to receive its TOP in the third quarter of 2005.About CapitaLand Residential:CapitaLand Residential is committed to developing premier, high quality homes in its target markets. Its quality developments include Avalon, Aspen Heights, The Loft and SunHaven in Singapore, Woodcroft and Balmain Shores in Australia, and Chrysanthemum Park in Shanghai, China.It aims to build a premium position with emphasis on product leadership and the continuous introduction of innovation including enhanced living environments and intelligent e-lifestyle residences.CapitaLand Residential is the residential property business unit of CapitaLand, a property company listed on the mainboard of Singapore Exchange.