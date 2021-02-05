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About Us
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Global

English

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News

CapitaLand And Shopee Unveil IMM Virtual Mall In Latest Joint Initiative To Accelerate Digitalisation Of Singapore Retailers

05 Feb 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 5, 2021 19:00
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand and Shopee unveil IMM virtual mall
Announcement Reference SG210205OTHRVM5O
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 299,068 bytes)
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