News
CapitaLand And Shopee Unveil IMM Virtual Mall In Latest Joint Initiative To Accelerate Digitalisation Of Singapore Retailers
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 5, 2021 19:00
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand and Shopee unveil IMM virtual mall
|Announcement Reference
|SG210205OTHRVM5O
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.