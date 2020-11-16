News
CapitaLand Recognised For Global Sustainability Leadership With Consecutive Listing On Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 16, 2020 12:20
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand listed on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices & sets science-based carbon reduction targets
|Announcement Reference
|SG201116OTHR7R1E
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.