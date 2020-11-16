CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Recognised For Global Sustainability Leadership With Consecutive Listing On Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

16 Nov 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 16, 2020 12:20
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand listed on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices & sets science-based carbon reduction targets
Announcement Reference SG201116OTHR7R1E
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 196,461 bytes)
Back to top