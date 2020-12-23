News
CapitaLand Records 10-Fold Surge In China Gross Merchandise Value In 2020 Amidst Digitalisation Push
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 23, 2020 6:15
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand records 10-fold surge in China gross merchandise value in 2020 amidst digitalisation push
|Announcement Reference
|SG201223OTHRC50J
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.