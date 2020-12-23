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English

About Us
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Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Records 10-Fold Surge In China Gross Merchandise Value In 2020 Amidst Digitalisation Push

23 Dec 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 23, 2020 6:15
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand records 10-fold surge in China gross merchandise value in 2020 amidst digitalisation push
Announcement Reference SG201223OTHRC50J
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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