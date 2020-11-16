News
CapitaLand To Grow New Economy Assets In China To S$5 Billion
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 16, 2020 6:38
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand to grow new economy assets in China to S$5 billion
|Announcement Reference
|SG201116OTHRKTPC
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.