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News

CapitaLand To Grow New Economy Assets In China To S$5 Billion

16 Nov 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 16, 2020 6:38
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand to grow new economy assets in China to S$5 billion
Announcement Reference SG201116OTHRKTPC
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 95,716 bytes)
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