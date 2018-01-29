News
Ascott Targets To Double Its Global Portfolio To 160,000 Units In Five Years
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 29, 2018 7:06
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|News Release - Ascott targets to double its global portfolio to 160,000 units in five years
|Announcement Reference
|SG180129OTHRR0PZ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.