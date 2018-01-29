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About Us
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Global

English

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News

Ascott Targets To Double Its Global Portfolio To 160,000 Units In Five Years

29 Jan 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 29, 2018 7:06
Status New
Announcement Sub Title News Release - Ascott targets to double its global portfolio to 160,000 units in five years
Announcement Reference SG180129OTHRR0PZ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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